Anusha Dandekar opens up on her break-up with Karan Kundrra, reveals 'direct reason'

New Delhi: VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra were once a power couple in the entertainment industry. Not just their personal lives, their professional lives was quite lit too. The couple were together for over si years and even hosted the reality show 'Love School' where they took on the role of Love Professors. However, the duo left their fans shocked when they announced their separation.

Post the split, Anusha had hinted at being cheated in one of her social media posts. Recently, the actor-VJ held a separate 'Q&A' session with her fans when she addressed her breakup with Karan.

During the 'Ask Me Anything' session, a fan asked Anusha about the exact reason behind calling it quits with Karan. To this, she shared a picture with her dog, and writing that she deserved more honesty, love and happiness and that she chose herself over other. "We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness. And it starts with self-love. So I chose myself. That's it," she wrote on the pic.

(Photo courtesy: Instagram)

After her break-up with Kundrra, Anusha was reportedly dating actor-model Jason Shah. However, Jason surprised everyone by deleting all their pictures together from social media.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra is all set to be entering 'Bigg Boss 15' house. While there is no confirmation from the actor himself, the Bigg Boss makers dropped a new promo of the show giving a glimpse of the actor as the confirmed contestant of the controversial show.