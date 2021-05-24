हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor reshares Mumbai police #BollyGood poster on COVID norms : ‘Agar Tum Mask Neeche ‘Kareena’ Toh Bohot ‘Un-Saif’

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been constantly sharing information regarding COVID-19 on her Instagram handle. 

Kareena Kapoor reshares Mumbai police #BollyGood poster on COVID norms : ‘Agar Tum Mask Neeche ‘Kareena’ Toh Bohot ‘Un-Saif’
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been constantly sharing information regarding COVID-19 on her Instagram handle. 

The actress took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (May 23) to share a hilarious meme featuring herself and husband Saif Ali Khan. The meme was originally shared by the official Instagram handle of the Mumbai police.

The pun-filled meme urged people to wear their mask properly. “Agar Tum Mask Neeche ‘Kareena’ Toh Bohot ‘Un-Saif” (If you remove your mask, there will be a very unsafe situation).

Some other witty memes shared by the Mumbai police included  Ma-dhuri Rakhne Mein Samajhdaari Hai (Mom, it is wise to keep distance), Dev Asli Anand Toh Ghar Pe Hai (Dev, real joy is to be at home).

Kareena had earlier shared a post urging people to wear their masks properly. “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation the country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you,” read the actress's post.

On the work front, Kareena was recently a part of the celebrity cooking show Star vs Food.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena Kapoor KhanKareena KapoorSaif Ali KhanMumbai PoliceCOVID-19 protocolMumbai Police TwitterBollyGood memes by Mumbai Police
Next
Story

Sambhavna Seth accuses medical staff of negligence, says 'this hospital killed my father' - VIDEO

Must Watch

PT7M13S

COVID-19: Capacity of Corona test increases in UP, says CM Yogi