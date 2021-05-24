Kareena Kapoor reshares Mumbai police #BollyGood poster on COVID norms : ‘Agar Tum Mask Neeche ‘Kareena’ Toh Bohot ‘Un-Saif’

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been constantly sharing information regarding COVID-19 on her Instagram handle.

The actress took to her Instagram stories on Sunday (May 23) to share a hilarious meme featuring herself and husband Saif Ali Khan. The meme was originally shared by the official Instagram handle of the Mumbai police.

The pun-filled meme urged people to wear their mask properly. “Agar Tum Mask Neeche ‘Kareena’ Toh Bohot ‘Un-Saif” (If you remove your mask, there will be a very unsafe situation).

Some other witty memes shared by the Mumbai police included Ma-dhuri Rakhne Mein Samajhdaari Hai (Mom, it is wise to keep distance), Dev Asli Anand Toh Ghar Pe Hai (Dev, real joy is to be at home).

Kareena had earlier shared a post urging people to wear their masks properly. “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation the country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules; spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you,” read the actress's post.

On the work front, Kareena was recently a part of the celebrity cooking show Star vs Food.