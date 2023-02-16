topStoriesenglish2573940
NewsBuzz
KARTIK AARYAN

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Trailer Lights up Dubai's Burj Khalifa - Watch

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Release Date: Shehzada is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and features Kriti Sanon alongside Kartik Aaryan. It is releasing on February 17, 2023.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Trailer Lights up Dubai's Burj Khalifa - Watch

New Delhi: Actor Kartik Aaryan is riding on the success of his last releases. Hailing from Gwalior, this star has been rising and shining like never before. His upcoming venture Shehzada is high on the buzz word and recently its trailer featured on the tallest building in the world - Burj Khalifa - a big stride in his career. Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a wholesome video from Dubai, of the Shehzada trailer playing on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa while crowds of fans surrounded him, chanting his name.

Sharing the video he wrote, "Feeling like a Shehzada .. on Top of the world, literally #BurjKhalifa"

Kartik's proud father also shared the video with a heartwarming note writing, "You make your parent's everyday proud Koki... we are blessed to have a son, a shehzada like you Your hard work and dedication towards your work gets us worried sometimes as a parent because I'm seeing you that you are not eating properly, I don't know when you are sleeping, only work work work 24×7. But seeing you on world's tallest building Burj Khalifa, seeing you surrounded by thousands of people, being showered so much love everyday, sure it’s all worth it for you. Keep making us proud. We love you @kartikaaryan "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Muneesh Tiwari (@tiwari.muneesh)

After delivering his career’s biggest blockbuster and finest performance in a superhit year like 2022, Kartik is all set to rule as the Shehzada this year with his mass masala entertainer releasing tomorrow. He will be seen doing out-and-out action for the first time along with his quirky antics and comedic timings and of course smooth dance moves.

Besides Shehzada releasing tomorrow, Kartik also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan's untitled next in the pipeline.

Live Tv

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan filmsShehzadaShehzada release dateShehzada reviewKriti SanonDubaiShehzada trailer

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!