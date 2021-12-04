Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding: Actress' brother spotted outside her house, in pics

New Delhi: Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel was clicked outside the actress' house. Earlier, paparazzi had spotted him with Katrina post her workout session.

Katrina Kaif's other siblings have also gathered in the city to celebrate her grand wedding ceremony with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's brother's pics:

According to the latest update on VicKat's starry wedding, a total of 120 top Bollywood and other celebrities are expected to attend the wedding of film stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal which is scheduled on December 9 in Rajasthan, said Rajendra Kishan, the District Collector (DC) of Sawai Madhopur district of the state on Friday.

On Friday, the district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the upcoming big fat wedding. The meeting was conducted in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company.

The couple is reportedly all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a luxury resort in Rajasthan. The wedding festivities will span 3 days from December 7 to 9 respectively.

Their big fat Indian wedding of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal includes their stay at a luxury suite worth Rs 7 lakh with a private swimming pool and garden area, reportedly.

Recent reports suggest several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding.

Members of the hotel staff were also present in the meeting.

The buzz around Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is palpable. From not inviting exes Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to banning mobile phones at the venue - all is making headlines.

Ahead of her big fat wedding, which is all set to take place in the grand location of Six Sense Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, Katrina Kaif has been trying everything to make sure that her dream wedding turns out to be the one she had always imagine of.

