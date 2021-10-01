Shweta Tiwari's estranged hubby Abhinav Kohli can meet son Reyaansh, clarifies 'court has not expressed opinion on custody'

New Delhi: Famous television actress and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has got a breather from Bombay High Court over son Reyaansh's custody.

According to a report in ETimes.com, the court has allowed Abhinav Kohli to speak to his son Reyaansh for 30 minutes on weekdays through video conference and meet on weekends for two hours.

Abhinav Kohli told ETimes, 'Yes, the news is true. It is a huge relief for me. I have been fighting a tough and long battle. I haven't met my son for 11 months now, I will finally meet him. I can't express my happiness in words. This is just the beginning and there's a long way to go. I would like to thank Honourable Justice Shri S S Shinde and Honourable Justice Shri N.J. Jamadar for granting me access. I wish I could meet him daily, I am getting greedy as a father, I know but I will struggle for it also. This is not a victory for me, it is my son Reyaansh victory. He has won between Shweta and my fight. Reyaansh will get to meet his father.'

Reportedly, the Bombay High Court told the estranged couple that they can fight for their son's custody in the Family Court.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari was hospitalised a few days back after she complained of weakness and low blood pressure.

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh Kohli.

Before Abhinav, Shweta was married to actor Raja Chaudhary. They got divorced in 2007 after nine years of marriage. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari with him.