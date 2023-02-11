Korean Dance Group Shakes Leg to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan song in Viral Video

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Pathaan' broke all Box Office records and have turned out to be the biggest Bollywood blockbuster in recent times. Not just the film, but its songs have also been a rage among fans all over the world. So far, we have witnessed several videos and reels of fans recreating Shah Rukh's hook steps from the chartbuster number. Now, a Korean dance group has shared a video where they are seen shaking their legs to the track. Since being shared, the video has been trending on the internet with Indian users hailing the group for their amazing performance on the Bollywood song.

The video shared from Instagram handle premiumdance_studio shows five young people dancing to the famous 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song and slaying the hook steps of lead actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The video, which was shared almost a week ago, has so far viewed more than 1 million views on Instagram.

The group's performance struck a chord among netizens, especially Indian users, who showered love for the post.

A user commented, "Lots of love from INDIA to our sweet Korean kpop."

Another user wrote, "OMO as an Indian fan I'm impressed, shocked and super happy! Wow! It feels so proud as an INDIAN obsessed with your dancing skills lots of love and support from (INDIA)."

A third user commented, "I will show this to the people who say 'does Korean people like Indian songs?"

Another comment read, "I'm good to see this, koreans are doing indian song."

Before the release of the film in January this year, an Indonesian dance group had recreated the music video of the song. The two main dancers wore outfits similar to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. They recreated the song scene by scene, taking the internet by storm.

The peppy song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' was composed by the musical duo of Vishal-Shekar and sung by Sukriti and Arijit Singh.

Shah Rukh, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, made his smashing comeback on the silver screen with the action-thriller. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The film also starred John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, besides Salman Khan in a special appearance.