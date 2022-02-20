हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamaal R Khan

KRK mocks Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan takes dig at his film 'Deshdrohi' in savage reply

Netizens on Twitter were impressed with Abhishek Bachchan's clever yet respectful disses to Kamaal R Khan.

KRK mocks Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan takes dig at &#039;Deshdrohi&#039; in savage reply
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Netizens are all praises for actor Abhishek Bachchan over his witty responses to Kamaal R Khan on Twitter. On Saturday, Abhishek shared one of the posters of the film Vaashi, starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh.

"Another incredible movie coming from Malayalam film industry," he captioned the post.

However, his tweet did not go down well with KRK, who often posts demeaning remarks against Bollywood actors.

"Bhai Kabhi Aap Bollywood Wale Bhi koi incredible film Bana Dena! (Brother, someday you Bollywood people should also make an incredible film," KRK wrote.Abhishek was quick to give a befitting reply to him.

 

Taking a sly dig at KRK`s film Deshdrohi, he tweeted, "Prayaas karenge. Aapne banai thi na..... deshdrohi."

krk

The war of words between KRK and Abhishek did not end here.

Responding to Abhishek, KRK wrote," "Hahaha! Meri film Ke budget (Rs1.5Cr) Se Zyada Toh Aap logo Ke Makeup man Ka budget Hota hai. 2nd film Aap Bollywood Walon Ne Banane Nahi Di. Nahi Toh blockbuster Bhi Banakar Dikha Deta! (My film`s budget is less than the budget of your make-up man. I wanted to make second film but Bollywood didn`t let me. Otherwise, it would have been another blockbuster)."

After seeing the particular tweet, Abhishek once again hit back at KRK ."Chaliye,aap bhi koshish kijiye. Asha karte hain ki is sangharsh me aap safal hon. (You keep trying. I hope you succeed someday)," Abhishek tweeted.

Abhishek and KRK`s conversation left netizens in splits.

"Abhishek -- you have the best sense of humour," a fan commented.

"Ise kehte hai bezati krna style se. Savage, Bachchan," another one wrote.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in Dasvi, which also features Yami Gautam.

