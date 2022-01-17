Salman Khan is my big brother: Kamaal Rashid Khan ends war of words with superstar, calls for truce

New Delhi: Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan seems to have called for a truce between him and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan over his scandalous post on the actor. Taking to Twitter, KRK dropped a post calling Salman as his 'big brother' and mentioning that there seems to be a misunderstanding between the two. He also requested the media to not link his every Twitter post with Salman.

"I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them," wrote Kamaal Rashid Khan on Twitter.

Soon, his followers started trolling him massively on social media asking the self-critic if he is scared of the actor. "Kya hua Bhai kahi Salman Khan Dubai to nahi pahuch Gaye," wrote one. "Kya hua krk bhai upr se phone aya kya?" wrote another.

Another user reminded him how he used to age-shame the actor. "Sudden change in the Air kal tak jou Buddha tha ajj Big Brother hogaya...."

Some of the users were on another trip and demanded Umar Riaz back on reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. "JANTA DEMANDS UMAR RIAZ."

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who is known for this controversial yet popular movie reviews on YouTube, found himself in legal trouble last year after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against the former's review of his film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

Salman Khan's legal team issued a statement divulging the actual reason why the actor has filed a suit against actor-turned-film critic Kamaal R Khan, who calls himself KRK. The suit was filed because Kamaal R. Khan "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits," DSK Legal, the legal team representing Salman, said.

On the other hand, KRK reacted to Salman's tweet alleging that Salman Khan has filed a defamation case against him because the actor is getting affected by KRK's review of his latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. "I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman Khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence, I won't review his films anymore. My last video releasing today," KRK had earlier tweeted.