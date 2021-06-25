'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Zeeshan Khan tries to board Air India flight in bathrobe - Watch viral video!

New Delhi: TV actor Zeeshan Khan of 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame recently attempted to create a Guinness World Record by trying to board an Air India flight in a bathrobe! Yes, you heard that right! The young, zealous actor, who has a YouTube channel, recorded the ordeal and shared it on the video-sharing site for his fans to witness. Unfortunately, the actor wasn't able to board the flight as Air India authorities weren't comfortable with letting him in wearing a bathrobe on the airplane.

Zeeshan was quite disappointed with his and called Air India staff a big 'bummer'. In the video, he was seen wearing a mask and a bathrobe at the airport and telling his friend that he's going to be the first person to travel on a flight in a bathrobe ever. Later, one of the staff members approaches him and explains to him that wearing soley a bathrobe isn't allowed on the flight.

Check out the hilarious video:

Fans were quite supportive of his 'bathrobe' stunt and praised him for his goofy, fun-loving personality.

Earlier, the actor had opened up on the harrowing practice of casting couch in an interview with ETimes. He said, "I believe every actor at some time, in his/her life has had to face this horrible truth. When you're here, you can't skip it - therefore I think almost everyone has experienced the phenomenon."

In the same interview, he also spoke about the multiple struggles he faced before bagging the role of Aryan in 'Kumkum Bhagya'. He revealed that before his big break, he was shooting for a show that unfortunately, got scrapped by the makers.

Here's what he said: "After Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan went off air, I was immediately offered a negative role on another show. But the director wasn't happy with my work, which led to an untimely exit. Then some thousand auditions later, I managed to bag a show, which got scrapped after six months of shoot. While these events were disheartening and sad, I kept telling myself that good talent won't go unnoticed."