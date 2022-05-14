हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Munawar Faruqui

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila Sitashi's late night bike ride video goes viral - Watch

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui was one of the most popular contestants on the reality show and eventually took home the trophy.

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila Sitashi&#039;s late night bike ride video goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The winner of Lock Upp season 1, stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui has got immense fame after his successful stint on the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. He lifted the trophy as he got the maximum number of audience votes, by becoming their favourite contestant. The show had other popular names such as Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Payal Rohatgi among others.

MUNAWAR FARUQUI'S GIRLFRIEND

Much like his game, Munawar's personal life too has been the talk of the town. During the show, he was close to social media influencer Anjali Arora but maintained that they are 'just friends'. He never disclosed anything about having a girlfriend outside. It was after he posted pictures of his ladylove Nazila Sitashi on social media that people got a whiff of their romance. 

MUNAWAR FARUQUI AND NAZILA SITASHI'S DATE NIGHT

The couple was recently spotted enjoying their late-night bike ride in Mumbai. Famous Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani posted the viral video of Munawar and his GF Nazila on a bike, twinning in black-blue clothes. 

Fans dropped their comments on the post timeline and expressed their love for the duo. 

Looks like, Munawar and Nazila are the next hot couple, fans are gonna adore!

 

