Madhurima Tuli slams ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ for recreating the ‘frying pan scene’ with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh

New Delhi: TV actor Madhurima Tuli, who grabbed a lot of limelight during her stint with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh during their stay in Bigg Boss 13 house, has now slammed Colors TV and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The actress has slammed them for recreating the ‘frying pan scene’ on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which her ex-boyfriend Vishal is also participating as a contestant.

She has urged the makers to understand her emotions and help her in moving ahead in life.

Sharing a video of herself on Instagram, she wrote, “Humble request to @colorstv

Dear @colorstv My Mom is crying since morning, she has Diabetes issues and was hospitalized earlier due to the same incident. You guys dont know a single thing about my personal relation with the person that incident happened. Every single relation in the house was poisonous and everyone has done mistakes in the same house. Please let me move on. Its a request, please consider this video a humble request to not play with my family’s emotikns again and again.. Thank you..”

For the unversed, during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss season 13, Madhurima got so furious with Vishal over something that she had hit him with a frying pan.

Since then, the incident became a meme material for several guests, who appeared on the show and was also shared by netizens for their fun banter with each other.