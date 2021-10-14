हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora again trolled for her 'duck walk', netizens wanna know what's with her?

Recently, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the second season of their dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer'. 

Malaika Arora again trolled for her &#039;duck walk&#039;, netizens wanna know what&#039;s with her?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Malaika Arora is a fitness freak and is often papped in the city, walking the talk to either her yoga studio or gym. Recently, she was photographed outside sister Amrita Arora's residence in Mumbai and again her 'weird walk' became a talking point on social media.

A celeb pap posted the video on Instagram and guess what? Netizens dropped comments like: She walks like a duck wtf, another user wrote: Even though her friends also said this in kapil show still she's doing this.

Recently, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis graced The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the second season of their dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer'. Her walk was mocked on the show as well and Terence even hilariously did the walk for the audience, leaving everyone in splits. 

For the unversed, it all started after Malaika Arora was papped outside her yoga studio on September 22, 2021, and what caught everyone's attention was her walk!

Malaika runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced. 

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

 

