Mandira Bedi

Bikini-clad Mandira Bedi gets BRUTALLY trolled for sharing pool pics with a male friend!

Mandira Bedi lost her husband Raj Kaushal to a massive heart attack on June 30, 2021. Raj, 49, was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-host Mandira Bedi recently took to her Instagram and dropped a post including few pictures with her male friend. She wished Happy Birthday to her old buddy with a pool picture collection but got brutally trolled for it. 

Haters trolled her for wearing a bikini and posting photos with a male friend. In order to shut them up, Mandira Bedi switched off her comments section on this particular post. Her caption reads: Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes ) #sumsitup May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots 

Mandira Bedi lost her filmmaker husband Raj Kaushal to a massive heart attack on June 30, 2021. He was 49. Hearing the unfortunate news of his demise, several of his celeb friends and fans thronged social media and extended condolences to the family. 

Raj was the producer of films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi (1999), Shaadi Ka Laddoo (2004), My Brother… Nikhil (2005) among others. He turned director for Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Anthony Kaun Hai.

Raj Kaushal and Mandira Bedi got married on February 14, 1999. The couple has a son named Vir, who was born in 2011 and in October 2020, they adopted a 4-year-old girl child, naming her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

 

