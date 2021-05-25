Meet the coolest 76-year-old granny who is ruling Instagram as a stylish influencer - Watch

New Delhi: If you thought Instagram trends were only for the teens and younger generations, get ready to be proved wrong by the trendiest 76-year-old social media blogger and her husband who are still keeping it cool after their 70s!

Their Instagram handle, 'mr._and_mrs._verma' has gone viral after the ever-young duo featured on the Humans of Bombay's Instagram page for their youthful content. The influencer grandmom is one of the most stylish bloggers on the photo-sharing website. Moreover, when you visit their page, it'll be no different than any fashionista or blogger's page as the old couple experiment with modern styles donning jeans, skirts, caps, and even stilettos!

Check out some of their uber-cool posts:

On her feature on the Humans of Bombay page, the Instagram influencer revealed her granddaughter introduced her to Instagram during the lockdown and since then she has been hooked on the app. She further said she loves trying new looks and trends and believes she is killing it with her moves.

"On most days, I end up playing pranks on my husband," she joked and said she wishes to be the coolest influencer in town! She has over 16,000 followers on her account and people often flood the comment section with compliments and praises for the adorable couple, waiting to see more from the Vermas!