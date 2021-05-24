Will social media companies like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter be blocked in 2 days?

Three months back, the central government had issued comprehensive guidelines for social media and further asked companies like Facebook, Instagram, and other companies to comply with these rules before May 25.

However, none of the top social media companies except Koo have reportedly adhered to the new rules. This raises a very serious question of whether these companies are not taking the government guidelines seriously or they are not willing to do it.

The new rules come into effect on May 26, 2021, and according to the sources, if the social media companies do not comply, they are liable to lose their status and protections as intermediaries and criminal action can also be taken as per existing laws of India.

The government sources said that these social media companies are coming up with several excuses like seeking more time, up to six months, for furnishing compliance whereas others have claimed that they are waiting for instruction from US headquarters.

The sad part is that these companies earn profits in India but they await orders from the US for any grievance redressal and Twitter is one such platform that keeps their own fact-checkers which are anonymous to the government.

