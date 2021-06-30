हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Move over Jared Leto, here comes Ranveer Singh's quirkiest avatar in bright Gucci tracksuit - In Pics

Ranveer Singh tagged Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele in his post and dropped his eye-popping by far the quirkiest avatar. 

Move over Jared Leto, here comes Ranveer Singh&#039;s quirkiest avatar in bright Gucci tracksuit - In Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Expect actor Ranveer Singh to leave you puzzled with his looks! But this time he has given a tough competition to none other than Hollywood hottie Jared Leto. Dressed in sky blue tracksuit and a Gucci monogram trench coat, Ranveer has pulled off an experimental look.

Ranveer Singh tagged Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele in his post and dropped his eye-popping by far the quirkiest avatar. Take a look:

Also, do not miss his oversized tinted shades and the black Jackie 1961 handbag worth lakhs in the photoshoot.

Several of Ranveer's celebrity friends, such as Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Tiger Shroff, Mini Mathur among others shared their comments.

On the work front, Ranveer has Kabir Khan's '83, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win of India in the pipeline, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in his kitty. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi along with Ajay Devgn's special role. 

 

