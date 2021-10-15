Mumbai Police gets creative with 'Squid Game' inspired PSA on traffic rules - Watch

New Delhi: The Mumbai Police social media account, known for their trendy memes that appeal to the Gen-Z youth, have once again impressed netizens with their creativity. This time, they've made a PSA video on traffic signals, drawing inspiration from the popular Korean show 'Squid Game' that has captivated audiences globally.

They have cleverly taken a clip from the 'Red Light, Green Light' game. In the show, the game required the contestants to move ahead when it was green light and stop when it was a red light, similar to a traffic signal.

The video shared by Mumbai Police's Instagram handle featured the doll saying red light, however, one contestant didn't stop. As a consequence of this, Mumbai Police showed that an accident can take place on the road by adding a car crash clip at the end.

Take a look at the video:

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the plot of the show revolves around 456 individuals or players who've agreed to partake in a game show to win a ₩45.6 billion prize. For this huge cash prize, they face deadly games in which elimination stands for death. However, they still decide to risk it all for the money.

The series stars Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Heo Sung-tae, Park Hae-soo, and Anupam Tripathi among others.

The show 'Squid Game' is currently streaming on Netlfix.