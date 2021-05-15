हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Police give 'Friends' reunion witty spin to spread COVID awareness

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a picture of the 'Friends' reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of COVID-19.

Mumbai Police give &#039;Friends&#039; reunion witty spin to spread COVID awareness
File photo

 Mumbai: Mumbai Police have given a witty, quirky twist to the much-hyped and upcoming "Friends" reunion special, in a bid to create COVID-19 awareness.

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police shared a snapshot of the "Friends" reunion teaser and urged everyone to reunite with friends only after the final season of Covid-19.

"'Reunite' with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S - but only after the final season of #COVID19 please? Till then, online meet-ups will ï¿½be there for you' #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona," the tweet on the microblogging website read.

This is not the first time Mumbai Police has referred to the entertainment world to create awareness.

Previously they have tweeted with stills and dialogues from films like "Uri: The Surgical Strike", "Gulabo Sitabo", "Main Hoon Na" and "Stree" among many others for the purpose.

