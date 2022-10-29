Mumbai's famous juice vendor names beverages after Allu Arjun's massive Pushpa craze - Watch

New Delhi: The Allu Arjun fever is unstoppable as fans are finding novel and innovative ways of paying tribute to the icon, especially after the historic success of Pushpa. The most recent declaration of crazy fandom and admiration came from popular Mumbai-based juice vendor Bunty, who introduced a range of beverages named after Allu Arjun.

The beverage comes in a customized mug carrying dialogues and images of Allu Arjun’s character from Pushpa and is extravagant and over-the-top of the say the least.

When asked about the reason to pay tribute to Arjun in this manner, Bunty of Bunty Juice Centre said, "I am a huge fan of Allu Arjun sir right from his first film. I love all his dialogues but my favourite dialogue from Pushpa is' ‘Fire Hai Voh, Jukhega Nahi’" which reflects in the ice smoke that flows from the Allu Arjun Pushpa Juice Special.

After the Pan-India success of Pushpa, the icon has touched a whole new level of popularity and stardom this year. This was one of many tributes that were paid to the actor as his look from the film had even inspired Lord Ganesha statues all over the country during Ganesh Chaturthi. The icon’s fan clubs shared pictures and videos of a Ganpati statue, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film. The idol also performed Pushpa’s signature hand gesture from the film.

Pushpa’s blockbuster songs Saami Saami and Srivalli continued to dominate during Navratri and Diwali firecrackers with Allu Arjun’s face were sold across the country.

With the second instalment of Pushpa being announced, fans can’t wait to watch Arjun revive his cult character in the film and we can already expect his crazy fandom to reach an all-new level with the development.