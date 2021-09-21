Neeraj Chopra's first 'Javelin' ad goes viral, netizens declare 'Bhai acting me bhi gold' - Watch

New Delhi: India's pride - Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal in Javelin Throw at the prestigious Tokyo Olympics this year has impressed the nation with another of his undisclosed talents - Acting. Yes! Don't believe us? Well, his latest ad commercial has taken the internet by storm with one and sundry praising his acting skills.

Neeraj Chopra's first Javelin advertisement for CRED has gone viral ever since he shared it on his social media handles. Take a look here:

Donning various avatars, Neeraj Chopra aces his performance in the ad leaving netizens all floored. Harsh Beniwal wrote: Bhai acting me bhi gold while Vinesh Phogat praised him writing: Chopra!!! Chhupa rustam

Actor Randeep Hooda also hailed his acting chops.

CRED - the credit brand previously released similar ads featuring Rahul Dravid and Team India cricketers from the 90s for their previous campaigns.

The 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win a gold in the Olympics to become only the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Games after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Recently, Chopra was seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. He came along with India hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.