Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar shares throwback pics from 'Indian Idol 12', says 'Jab Main Patli Thi', don't miss hubby Rohanpreet Singh's romantic reply!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance.   

New Delhi: Popular B-Town singer Neha Kakkar is an avid social media user and recently she reminisced about her old days. The peppy singer took to Instagram and shared throwback pics from 'Indian Idol' sets, saying 'when I used to be thin' and guess what hubby Rohanpreet Singh couldn't stop himself from commenting on it. 

On Neha Kakkar's post, singer hubby Rohanpreet's comment hogged attention. Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, Few Months back! #WhenIUsedToBeThin  #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries

Outfit by: @mahimamahajanofficial @mahima9 
Styled by: @ruchikapoor 
My Beautiful Necklace Set with Earrings by My Mother In Law 
Make up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair 
Hair by: @kimberlymakeupnhair 
Photography by: @piyushmehraofficial 

#IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol #JudgeSahiba

Rohanpreet Singh wrote: Then Also I Love You And Will Love You Forever!!

The much-in-love couple got married on October 24, 2020. The couple solemnised their wedding as per the traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Delhi Gurdwara with family and close friends in attendance. 

They had an elaborate but close-knit wedding ceremony with all the rituals in place. Neha and Rohanpreet went to Dubai for their honeymoon.

 

Tags:
Neha KakkarRohanpreet SinghIndian Idol 12Neha Kakkar picsNeha Kakkar Rohanpreet Singh
