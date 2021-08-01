Netizens accuse Anu Malik of 'copying' Israel's national anthem for his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh!

New Delhi: After Israeli gymnast, Artem Dolgopyat bagged Israel's second gold medal in the Olympics, netizens started flooding Twitter with tweets on singer, music composer Anu Malik. Why? You might ask. After Dolgopyat won the gold medal, Israel's national anthem, "Hatikvah," was played in Tokyo and the Israeli flag was raised in honour of the gymnast.

When a few netizens from India watched the video, they found similarities between the national anthem of Israel and Anu Malik's 1996 song Mera Mulk Mera Desh. Soon, it wasn't just one but hundreds of tweeple agreeing on this fact and Anu Malik's name was soon trending on Twitter in the top 10.

Many netizens slammed the composer for 'copying', 'stealing' from another country's national anthem and poked fun at him.

Check out their tweets and reaction to the controversy:

It took 25 years and Olympic gold to realise That Anu Malik copy "Mera Mulk Mera Desh" https://t.co/Nrgd3uokSM — (@kabeerbackup) August 1, 2021

So Anu Malik didn’t spare even Israeli national anthem while copying tune for Diljale’s Mera Mulk Mera Desh in 1996 Thanks to internet we now know thispic.twitter.com/LtQMyU5dp2 — Monica (@TrulyMonica) August 1, 2021

Bollywood copied Israel's national anthem tune, this is next level ..... Anu Malik !! https://t.co/bZ0VUjJ0dG — Veer Phogat (@VeerPhogat1) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik had confidence Israel will never win a gold and his robbery will remain hidden https://t.co/PJQClHAJHx — Straight Cut (@StraightCut_) August 1, 2021

Anwar Sardar 'Anu' Malik taking inspiration from Israel's national anthem for a song. https://t.co/XLH4SlWMWv — Yajmane (@Yajmane) August 1, 2021

No it is not just you. 100% true. I can't get over it. Anu Malik actually copied the Israeli national anthem for one of his songs! Utha le re baba WDTT https://t.co/GvXdvlusyu — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) August 1, 2021

It’s official! Anu Malik is the most “inspired” guy I have ever heard of! Wow. https://t.co/TcqG2QP0FE — Gautam Govitrikar DMD (@Gautaamm) August 1, 2021

HAHAha.... Anu Malik literally copied Israeli National Anthem for a song.. And they noticed! in 2011 !! You cant make this up.. !! https://t.co/d8vNQEXbUO — Sameer (@Sawei94) August 1, 2021

Anu Malik is a renowned music composer in Bollywood and has given out many hits during his career. He's known for songs such as Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal, Eli Re Eli, Baazigar O Baazigar, Chamma Chamma, and countless more songs.

However, the singer has had his fair share of controversies. He has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple female singers like Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and Sona Mohapatra herself, during the #MeToo movement in India.

After the Me Too accusation, Anu Malik had stepped down as a judge from the Indian Idol. He later however released a statement refuting all claims as false and a cause of great pain.