Anu Malik

Netizens accuse Anu Malik of 'copying' Israel's national anthem for his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh!

After Israel's national anthem, "Hatikvah," was played in Tokyo Olympics, netizens accused Anu Malik of stealing the tune of the anthem for his 1996 song Mera Mulk Mera Desh.

Netizens accuse Anu Malik of &#039;copying&#039; Israel&#039;s national anthem for his song Mera Mulk Mera Desh!
File photo

New Delhi: After Israeli gymnast, Artem Dolgopyat bagged Israel's second gold medal in the Olympics, netizens started flooding Twitter with tweets on singer, music composer Anu Malik. Why? You might ask. After Dolgopyat won the gold medal, Israel's national anthem, "Hatikvah," was played in Tokyo and the Israeli flag was raised in honour of the gymnast.

When a few netizens from India watched the video, they found similarities between the national anthem of Israel and Anu Malik's 1996 song Mera Mulk Mera Desh. Soon, it wasn't just one but hundreds of tweeple agreeing on this fact and Anu Malik's name was soon trending on Twitter in the top 10. 

Many netizens slammed the composer for 'copying', 'stealing' from another country's national anthem and poked fun at him.

Check out their tweets and reaction to the controversy:

Anu Malik is a renowned music composer in Bollywood and has given out many hits during his career. He's known for songs such as Tumse Milke Dilka Jo Haal, Eli Re Eli, Baazigar O Baazigar, Chamma Chamma, and countless more songs. 

However, the singer has had his fair share of controversies. He has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple female singers like Neha Bhasin, Shweta Pandit, and Sona Mohapatra herself, during the #MeToo movement in India.

After the Me Too accusation, Anu Malik had stepped down as a judge from the Indian Idol. He later however released a statement refuting all claims as false and a cause of great pain.

