हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anu Malik

Anu Malik-Daboo Malik's mother dies, grandchildren Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik pay tribute!

Musicians Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik penned emotional notes in the memory of their 'dadijaan' on Sunday night. For the unversed, Armaan and Amaal are the nephews of musicians Anu Malik and sons of Daboo Malik.

Anu Malik-Daboo Malik&#039;s mother dies, grandchildren Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik pay tribute!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Armaan Malik, File Photo

Mumbai: Musicians Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik penned emotional notes in the memory of his 'dadijaan' on Sunday night.

Armaan took to Instagram and wrote, "Lost my best friend today... my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you," he grieved.

Along with it, he shared a throwback video of him hugging his grandmother.

 

Amaal also mourned the demise of his grandmother on social media."It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I`m glad we could make that happen," he wrote on Instagram.

Amaal even recalled his fond memories with his daadi.

"Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner.... You lived to love your children and grandchildren, you fought long and hard," he added. Members from the film and music industry have paid their condolences to Malik family.

 

"Sending you all strength and duas," singer Neeti Mohan commented."Sorry Armaan," singer Kanika Kapoor wrote.

For the unversed, Armaan and Amaal are the nephews of Anu Malik and sons of Daboo Malik.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Anu MalikAnu Malik momDaboo MalikArmaan MalikAmaal MallikArmaan Malik grandmotherDaboo Malik mother
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut mourns the death of a fan in Himachal landslide, calls it ‘beyond tragic’

Must Watch

PT10M27S

Rahul Gandhi and his associates arrives at Parliament with tractor against 3 agriculture law