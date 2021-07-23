Mumbai Crime branch raids Shilpa Shetty's Juhu bungalow, Raj Kundra approaches Bombay HC

New Delhi: On Monday (July 19), businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly being a "key conspirator" in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps.

In the latest update on the case, the Mumbai Crime Branch team has reached actress Shilpa Shetty's house to conduct a raid while Raj Kundra stays in police custody till July 27. On the other hand, Raj Kundra has also approached the Bombay High Court seeking to invoke the inherent jurisdiction of the HC to grant relief to him by the illegal arrest in complete violation of the mandate of Section 41A of the CrPC.

Here's a glimpse of the petition filed by the business tycoon Raj Kundra:

Earlier, today it was reported that Raj Kundra's police custody has been extended till July 27, 2021. The Mumbai Crime Branch officials are now suspecting an online betting angle. Adult movies have been recovered from the controversial app HotShots.

Cops are investigating a deal that took place between Raj Kundra and a dealer regarding 19 adult films. Crime Branch officials told the court that they are suspecting that money earned from porn was being used in online betting. Kundra's laptop has been seized, 48 TB data recovered along with 51 adult movies.

For the unversed, businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, 45, was arrested by Mumbai Police on Monday (July 19) for allegedly being a "key conspirator" in a case related to the production and publishing of pornographic films through mobile apps. The production of porn is illegal in India. At the centre of the controversy is the HotShots app, which has now been removed from Google and Apple app stores

Mumbai police commissioner in a statement said that there is strong evidence against Raj Kundra, who is the ‘key conspirator’ in the case. “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this,” read the statement.