Netizens have a meme fest after Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account suspended, say 'Twitter is sanitised'

New Delhi: On Tuesday (May 4), Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was suspended by the social media platform over the actress violating its rules and netizens have wasted no time in making memes about the news!

Many users have mentioned actor Hrithik Roshan, singer Diljit Dosanjh and certain political figures as well. They've also added Kangana's old video clips and pictures as reactions to the news.

The issue is certainly divided with a certain section content with Kangana's Twitter account suspension and another unhappy with the restrictions put on the 'Queen' actress. However, the memes are quite interesting and will surely make you smile or smirk for their creativity.

Have a look at the funniest memes after Kangana's account got suspended:

The actress had recently posted some tweets that violate the guidelines of the micro-blogging site.

Kangana’s tweet on the Bengal election and its subsequent violence led to the suspension of her account.

In her tweets, the ‘Manikarnika’ actress claimed that a ‘genocide’ is happening in Bengal and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘tame’ West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using his "Virat Roop" from "early 2000s" in Bengal.

Twitter spokesperson, commenting on banning Kangana’s account said, “We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."