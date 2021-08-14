हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sabyasachi

Netizens slam new Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration, compare outfits to overpriced 'postman uniforms'!

Renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently collaborated with a multinational clothing brand H&M for a collection together.

Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently collaborated with a multinational clothing brand H&M for a collection together. Although fans were excited about this collaboration and the opportunity to wear Sabyasachi's collection at the cheap price of H&M clothes, when the collection was released, a lot of them were disappointed. 

While some were angered by the fact that the collection sold out in minutes, others were expressed disapproval of the overpriced collection. Two clothing items caught many netizens' attention - a saree and a brown shirt and trousers. One netizen compared the saree to her grandmother's saree and jokingly said at least her grandmom didn't have to sell a kidney to buy the saree. 

The brown shirt and trousers were compared to an autowala or bus driver's attire in India. Needless to say, people had a meme fest on Twitter over this collection.

Check out the funniest memes by netizens:

Talking about why he did the collection, he wrote in an Instagram post, "I want to take a moment to speak to the young fashion community in India. For the longest time, my pet peeve was that globally we are considered a manufacturing company. I always wanted to break that glass ceiling, but on my own terms and in my own way. Where Designed in India would stand strong alongside Made in India."

He further said, "When H&M first came to me with the idea of the collaboration, I was very excited that I could finally reach out to the massive Sabyasachi tribe worldwide, even if it was just this once. I knew that they had the power and distribution to make it happen. And it happened."

In the same post, he apologised to his fans about the collection selling out too soon and says he hopes that next time the process can be smoother.

