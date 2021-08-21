Netizens suspect Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter might have been hacked, here's why

New Delhi: Veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter account appears to be hacked according to a few Twitter users. The netizens noticed uncharacteristic posts on cryptocurrency and a temporary change in the actor's profile picture and display name.

Surprisingly, in a screenshot shared by a user, someone had changed Shatrughan Sinha's picture to a rocket launching and changed his display name into Elon Musk in a strange font.

Many netizens tweeted about the same and suspected a hacker's role in this. However, now the account name and picture have been restored to the original. But the posts on cryptocurrencies remain on the politician's profile.

Check out the screenshot of the tampered profile:

Here are the undeleted tweets on Shatrughan's account on cryptocurrency and Tesla:

Tesla got $1.5bn in environmental subsidies in 2020, funded by the taxpayer."It turned around and spent $1.5bn on Bitcoin, which is mostly mined with electricity from coal.KHY07NG1! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) August 20, 2021

When netizens noticed this, they immediately came to the conclusion that the account was hacked.

Check out their reactions:

Shatrughan Sinha is a popular actor who later ventured into politics. He largely played villainous roles in films such as Pyar Hi Pyar, Banphool, Manmohan Desai's Raampur Ka Lakshman, Bhai Ho Toh Aisa, etc.

The actor was a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also released a biography in 20126 titled Anything but Khamosh.

Sinha has also featured on TV shows along with films. He was the judge of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show in 2008 and then hosted Dus Ka Dum season 2 for a special episode.