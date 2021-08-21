हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shatrughan Sinha

Netizens suspect Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter might have been hacked, here's why

Netizens suspect that actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha's account may have gotten hacked as it was seen tweeting about cryptocurrencies and was temporarily renamed as Elon Musk.

Netizens suspect Shatrughan Sinha&#039;s Twitter might have been hacked, here&#039;s why
Pic courtesy: Twitter, File Photo

New Delhi: Veteran actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha's Twitter account appears to be hacked according to a few Twitter users. The netizens noticed uncharacteristic posts on cryptocurrency and a temporary change in the actor's profile picture and display name.

Surprisingly, in a screenshot shared by a user, someone had changed Shatrughan Sinha's picture to a rocket launching and changed his display name into Elon Musk in a strange font. 

Many netizens tweeted about the same and suspected a hacker's role in this. However, now the account name and picture have been restored to the original. But the posts on cryptocurrencies remain on the politician's profile.

Check out the screenshot of the tampered profile:

elon

 

Here are the undeleted tweets on Shatrughan's account on cryptocurrency and Tesla:

When netizens noticed this, they immediately came to the conclusion that the account was hacked.

Check out their reactions:

Shatrughan Sinha is a popular actor who later ventured into politics. He largely played villainous roles in films such as Pyar Hi Pyar, Banphool, Manmohan Desai's Raampur Ka Lakshman, Bhai Ho Toh Aisa, etc.

The actor was a Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Shipping during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He also released a biography in 20126 titled Anything but Khamosh.

Sinha has also featured on TV shows along with films. He was the judge of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge show in 2008 and then hosted  Dus Ka Dum season 2 for a special episode.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shatrughan SinhaShatrughan Sinha hackedShatrughan Sinha TwitterElon MuskTeslaShatrughan Sinha social media
Next
Story

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben's bold dance in mini skirt goes viral, fans shout 'Tapu Ke Papa!'- Watch

Must Watch

PT6M44S

Bollywood Breaking: Comedians going to act as Aamir khan and Salman Khan on the upcoming episode of Zee Comedy Factory