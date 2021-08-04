हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Parmar

Newlywed TV actress Disha Parmar HITS back at trolls for not wearing sindoor, says 'it's my choice'

Sindoor or vermillion is put up by married women. Disha wore a pop pink organza saree by Label Kanupriya. 

Newlywed TV actress Disha Parmar HITS back at trolls for not wearing sindoor, says 'it's my choice'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Newlywed television actress Disha Parmar recently found herself at the receiving end of trolls when a few pointed out that she is not wearing a sindoor. In her latest bunch of clicks, many trolled her for not wearing a sindoor but the actress gave it back and how!

Disha Parmar hit back at trolls writing: "Also to all the people who feel it's their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor... it's my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it... am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Sindoor or vermillion is put up by married women. Disha wore a pop pink organza saree by Label Kanupriya. 

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar got married on July 16, 2021, at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The duo donned Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla wedding wear on their D-Day. 

Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 sending fans into a tizzy. 

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show.

 

