Disha Parmar's comment in viral video irks Sidharth Shukla fans, Jasmin Bhasin issues clarification! - Watch

New Delhi: Newly-married couple Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were recently seen on a lunch outing with their close friends Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin on Friday (July 30). In a viral video, the gang is seen enjoying a scrumptious dessert and have a gala time together. However, a comment made by Disha Parmar has struck many fans as odd and confusing.

In the video shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Disha is heard saying to Rahul, "Sidharth har season mein aaega kya?". To this comment, Jasmin Bhasin reacted and said, "Jab tak Manisha rahegi." Many fans of actor Sidharth Shukla have raised questions about if the actress was referring to him.

Check out the video:

Later, Jasmin Bhasin issued a clarification on Twitter and expressed that the situation is completely misunderstood as they were not talking about Sidharth Shukla. She wrote, "Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill @sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar."

Check out her tweet:

Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill@sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 30, 2021

While most fans seem convinced with her clarification, some commented that the public statement makes her look guilty.

On the personal front, singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got hitched on July 16 at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. For their wedding, the beautiful couple opted for traditional attires designed by ace-duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar had announced their wedding on Instagram followed by a video where they could be seen exchanging their engagement rings and making it official. Rahul had first confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

While Rahul has had many hit songs in his singing career. Disha made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.