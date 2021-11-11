Nora Fatehi is amazed by kids nailing dance steps to her track 'Kusu Kusu' - WATCH

New Delhi: Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi has created a new record with her latest song from the upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2' titled 'Kusu Kusu' and it has become the new craze among netizens.

On Thursday (November 11), the actress took to Instagram to share a mind-blowing video of kids flawlessly dancing to her song and nailing all the dance steps.

In the video, three young girls were energetically grooving to her song and enjoying the funky beats. An impressed Nora wrote in the caption of the video post, "this is so cute! U guys are soooo amazing!!!"

Take a look at the video:

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Recently, she was summoned and interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Rs 200 crore money extortion case. The actress' spokesperson issued a fresh statement on the matter, urging media not to slander her name and make any statements before any official information is released.

