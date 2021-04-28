Nora Fatehi's hot dance with Tushar Kalia on 'Saki Saki' song burns the stage - Watch

New Delhi: Expect Nora Fatehi to surprise you with her sensational dance moves every time she walks on stage. The stunner of an actress was recently seen as a special guest on the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane' and that's where she set the stage on fire.

The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi grooved with ace choreographer judge Tushar Kalia on 'Saki Saki' song and it was simply HOT. She shared a clipping on Instagram with a caption: Impromptu dance with @thetusharkalia The dress and heels were a nightmare to dance in! But this performance is such a VIBE! Had to share So spicy Lol at Harsh and bharti

While Nora Fatehi wore a gorgeous orange one-shoulder dress and white heels, she was dancing like a queen!

In fact, Madhuri Dixit and choreographer judge Puneet Pathak, were smitten by Nora and Tushar's chemistry on-stage. They cheered for the duo with full gusto.



On the same show, Nora and Madhuri's epic dance-off a few days back hogged maximum limelight and went viral on social media.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora has a huge fan following of 26. 9 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.