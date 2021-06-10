Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain split: Who is Yash Dasgupta and why is he trending?

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress turned TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is a top newsmaker right now. She recently announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. With her separation news came another major goss hitting the headlines - her alleged link-up with Yash Dasgupta.

Who is Yash Dasgupta?

Yash Dasgupta is an actor who joined BJP this year in February. He kickstarted his career in TV and then made his debut on the silver screen with the Bengali film Gangster. He became a household name with Bojhena Se Bojhena and Na Aana Is Des Laado.

Yash had also participated in ETV Bangla celebrity dance reality show Ritur Mela Jhoom Tara Ra Ra which was directed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee.

He made his debut with another actress turned politician Mimi Chakraborty.

On the professional front, Yash has acted in films like 'Total Dadgiri', 'Fidaa' and 'Mon Jaane Na' among others.

Yash Dasgupta and Nusrat Jahan relationship:

The buzz around Yash and Nusrat's relationship has been doing the rounds for quite sometime now. However, earlier when quizzed about it, Yash had dismissed it all saying we are just friends.

In one of his earlier interviews, commenting on him joining BJP while his close friend Nusrat Jahan is an MP from TMC, he told India Today, "Why can't that be? At home do family members not have different opinions, political or otherwise?"

When asked if he means like Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar, Yash continued, "Oh no, Akshay and Twinkle are married. Nusrat and I are not. But you get the drift.”

Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020. This film also starred Mimi Chakraborty. Both Nusrat and Mimi have worked together previously. They have also co-starred opposite Yash with two different films.

Nusrat and Mimi are also well-known faces in the world of politics. The duo is TMC MPs from Basirhat and Jadavpur, respectively.

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with Nikhil Jain in June 2019 in Turkey.