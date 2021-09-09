Nusrat Jahan refuses to reveal identity of the father of her child, says 'I and Yash are having a good time'!

New Delhi: Bengali actress-turned-politician, Nusrat Jahan welcomed her first child on August 26, 2021. A few days back, she also dropped a new post on Instagram, giving picture credit to 'daddy', however, she didn't reveal who is the father is.

On Wednesday, she made her first public appearance for an event after delivering the baby boy. According to a Hindustan Times report, the media questioned her about the identity of the father to which she replied saying, "I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

Adding more, Nusrat said, "It’s a new life, it feels like a new beginning."

The TMC MP shared that her baby boy has been named Yishaan.

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

For the unversed, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, had been making headlines a few months ago due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

Meanwhile, after allegations were made against Nikhil Jain and his family, he had revealed some important facts about his relationship with Nusrat. He had issued an official statement about the ongoing marital discord and made some important revelations in it.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta had also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.