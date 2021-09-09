हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nusrat Jahan

Nusrat Jahan refuses to reveal identity of the father of her child, says 'I and Yash are having a good time'!

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. A few days back, she also dropped a new post on Instagram, giving picture credit to 'daddy', however, she didn't reveal who is the father is. 

Nusrat Jahan refuses to reveal identity of the father of her child, says &#039;I and Yash are having a good time&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bengali actress-turned-politician, Nusrat Jahan welcomed her first child on August 26, 2021. A few days back, she also dropped a new post on Instagram, giving picture credit to 'daddy', however, she didn't reveal who is the father is. 

On Wednesday, she made her first public appearance for an event after delivering the baby boy. According to a Hindustan Times report, the media questioned her about the identity of the father to which she replied saying, "I think that’s a vague question to ask and puts a black spot on somebody’s character as a woman, who the father is. The father knows who the father is and we are having great parenthood together at the moment. Myself and Yash, we are having a good time.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

Adding more, Nusrat said, "It’s a new life, it feels like a new beginning." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

The TMC MP shared that her baby boy has been named Yishaan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

In June, Nusrat Jahan had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusrat (@nusratchirps)

For the unversed, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, had been making headlines a few months ago due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

Meanwhile, after allegations were made against Nikhil Jain and his family, he had revealed some important facts about his relationship with Nusrat. He had issued an official statement about the ongoing marital discord and made some important revelations in it.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per the Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta had also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nusrat Jahannusrat jahan babyYash DasguptaBengali actressnusrat jahan pics
Next
Story

Urvashi Rautela dances in a bathrobe, shows off desi thumkas to her make-up artiste - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M6S

PM Narendra Modi to chair 13th BRICS summit today