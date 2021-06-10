हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Pooja Batra

Pooja Batra's sizzling bikini pic in a pool heats up Instagram, actress looks smashing in white two-piece!

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's pictures often break the internet as fans love it. She will next be seen in actioner 'Squad' which is directed and produced by Nilesh Sahay. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Pooja Batra might have taken a break from her movie career but she continues to look smoking hot. Her Instagram pictures prove that the former beauty queen is a fitness queen and loves to flaunt her svelte figure.

Pooja Batra took to social media and dropped a stunning throwback pool picture of hers, rocking a white two-piece bikini. She wrote: It’s great to be in your 40’s #40isthenew20 #tbt @bunty_prashant @prashantpatil_14 @deepali_deshpande @dopbunty

The stunning diva surely has made 40s look better than 20s, upping the hotness quotient. 

She got married to actor Nawab Shah on July 4, 2019, in New Delhi as per Arya Samaj traditions reportedly. 

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah's pictures often break the internet as fans love it. She will next be seen in actioner 'Squad' which is directed and produced by Nilesh Sahay. 

Rinzing Denzongpa, Pooja Batra and Malvika Raaj will be seen in lead roles. 

'Squad' is the first Hindi movie to have been shot in Belarus. The actress has also acted in several plays and travelled wide in North America. 

 

