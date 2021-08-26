Preggers TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's due date soon, likely to be admitted to hospital

New Delhi: Popular Bengali actress turned TMC MP Nusrat Jahan is expected to deliver her first child soon. Several reports suggest that she is likely to be admitted to the hospital anytime this week.

According to the India Today report, Nusrat was earlier admitted to Neotia Hospital in Kolkata on August 25, 2021. She had visited the hospital for her check-up and reportedly will deliver the baby anytime soon.

Nusrat's due date is in late August or early September.

In June this year, Zee News got an exclusive first photo of Nusrat flaunting her baby bump, thereby, confirming her pregnancy news. In the picture, Nusrat Jahan can be seen posing with Bengali actress Srabanti Chatterjee and other acquaintances.

Nusrat Jahan recently announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself."

For the unversed, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain who tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey, have been making headlines due to marital discord and cheating allegations on the former.

Meanwhile, after allegations were made against Nikhil Jain and his family in the past few days, he decided to reveal some important facts about his relationship with Nusrat. He issued an official statement about the ongoing marital discord and made some important revelations in it.

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot with her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19, 2019. The wedding ceremony was done as per Turkish Marriage Regulation.

Amid these speculations, Nusrat Jahan's intimacy with BJP's actor-turned-politician Yash Dasgupta has also gained ground. Yash and Nusrat worked together in the Bengali film ‘SOS Kolkata’ in 2020.