Priyanka Chopra has a hearty laugh at singer Jay Sean's English version of 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' - Watch!

New Delhi: In his latest social media post, Indian-American musician Jay Sean was seen singing to the popular song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the cult film Dilwale Dulnahia Le Jayenge. However, there's a twist. He was singing the song in English following the subtitles in the film. The translated version turned out to be extremely hilarious as it put forth the literal meaning of the song. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who commented on his post, found it quite funny as well.

In the video, the lyrics read, "These girls are packets of intoxication, these guys are the alley's gangsters," while the original version said, "Ye kudiyaan nashe di pudiyaan, ye munde gali de gunde". The main chorus of the song sounded nowhere as romantic as the Hindi version. It read out a plain, "Apply henna on your hands, decorate your doli (palanquin). To take away 'O beautiful', Your lover will come."

He captioned the post saying, "Not quite the same innit. I deeply apologize if I have ruined this song for ur forever. However, I will continue to do these coz they give me jokes."

Check out the hilarious video:

Much like his followers, global star Priyanka Chopra was highly amused by the video as well and left a comment saying, "Hahahaha". Jay Sean replied to her comment with a bunch of laughing emojis.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.