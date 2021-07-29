हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has a hearty laugh at singer Jay Sean's English version of 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna' - Watch!

Bollywood stunner Priyanka Chopra had a good laugh after watching singer Jay Sean's hilarious translated version of the Hindi song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Priyanka Chopra has a hearty laugh at singer Jay Sean&#039;s English version of &#039;Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna&#039; - Watch!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Jay Sean, File Photo

New Delhi: In his latest social media post, Indian-American musician Jay Sean was seen singing to the popular song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the cult film Dilwale Dulnahia Le Jayenge. However, there's a twist. He was singing the song in English following the subtitles in the film. The translated version turned out to be extremely hilarious as it put forth the literal meaning of the song. Actress Priyanka Chopra, who commented on his post, found it quite funny as well.

In the video, the lyrics read, "These girls are packets of intoxication, these guys are the alley's gangsters," while the original version said, "Ye kudiyaan nashe di pudiyaan, ye munde gali de gunde". The main chorus of the song sounded nowhere as romantic as the Hindi version. It read out a plain, "Apply henna on your hands, decorate your doli (palanquin). To take away 'O beautiful', Your lover will come."

He captioned the post saying, "Not quite the same innit. I deeply apologize if I have ruined this song for ur forever. However, I will continue to do these coz they give me jokes."

Check out the hilarious video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jay Sean (@jaysean)

 

Much like his followers, global star Priyanka Chopra was highly amused by the video as well and left a comment saying, "Hahahaha". Jay Sean replied to her comment with a bunch of laughing emojis. 

pc

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraJay SeanDilwale Dhulaniya Le JayengeShah Rukh KhanKajolJay Sean InstagramPriyanka Chopra InstagramBollywoodViral video
Next
Story

Sherlyn Chopra's explosive accusation against Raj Kundra, says 'he kissed her and said relationship with wife Shilpa Shetty was complicated'

Must Watch

PT7M31S

Kerala: The situation worsened due to COVID-19 in Kerala