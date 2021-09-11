हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan's black bralette and Bershka pants look under massive fire, trolls comment 'wtf is she wearing' - VIDEO

Radhika Madan was seen wearing a custom made black bralette by Jaywalking and Bershka chequered pants while Sunny Kaushal was dressed in comfy casuals. 

Radhika Madan&#039;s black bralette and Bershka pants look under massive fire, trolls comment &#039;wtf is she wearing&#039; - VIDEO
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star, Radhika Madan was recently seen promoting her upcoming venture 'Shiddat' with Sunny Kaushal in Mumbai. But what caught attention online was not her film rather it was what she's wearing. 

While posing for the paps on duty, Sunny and Radhika happily smiled and got clicked at the event. The video was shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani's Bollywood Pap account and guess what? Radhika got massively trolled for her risque outfit. 

The actress was seen wearing a custom made black bralette by Jaywalking and Bershka chequered pants while Sunny Kaushal was dressed in comfy casuals. 

One of the trolls commented, 'Wtf is she wearing', another user wrote: 'What is she wearing? Sick their fashion sense have gone'

Similar comments flooded the timeline of the post. One of the users even compared her to Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, whose latest airport look was massively under fire. wore a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a sneak-peek of her light pastel coloured bra. She paired it with denim jeans and happily posed for the shutterbugs. However, trolls had a field day pointing out what's wrong with her outfit. 

On the work front, Shiddat features Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1, 2021.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhika Madanradhika madan trolledradhika madan dressblack braletteSunny KaushalViral videoTrending videoradhika madan video
Next
Story

Trending: Can you spot Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif in THIS viral pic from their modelling days?

Must Watch

PT13M27S

After 20 years America returned from Afghanistan