Radhika Madan's black bralette and Bershka pants look under massive fire, trolls comment 'wtf is she wearing' - VIDEO

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood star, Radhika Madan was recently seen promoting her upcoming venture 'Shiddat' with Sunny Kaushal in Mumbai. But what caught attention online was not her film rather it was what she's wearing.

While posing for the paps on duty, Sunny and Radhika happily smiled and got clicked at the event. The video was shared on Instagram by Viral Bhayani's Bollywood Pap account and guess what? Radhika got massively trolled for her risque outfit.

The actress was seen wearing a custom made black bralette by Jaywalking and Bershka chequered pants while Sunny Kaushal was dressed in comfy casuals.

One of the trolls commented, 'Wtf is she wearing', another user wrote: 'What is she wearing? Sick their fashion sense have gone'

Similar comments flooded the timeline of the post. One of the users even compared her to Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed, whose latest airport look was massively under fire. wore a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a sneak-peek of her light pastel coloured bra. She paired it with denim jeans and happily posed for the shutterbugs. However, trolls had a field day pointing out what's wrong with her outfit.

On the work front, Shiddat features Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan and Diana Penty in lead roles. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1, 2021.