Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar marriage: Pre-wedding festivities begin with mehendi ceremony- Have a look!

New Delhi: Television industry’s one of the cutest couple Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. After enjoying her bachelorette bash with her girl-gang on Monday evening, Disha is now all set for her mehendi ceremony.

Yes, you read that right!

Disha and Rahul’s pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On Wednesday afternoon, the beautiful diva shared the first glimpse of her while getting ready for her mehendi ceremony.

While sharing her monochromatic picture, she wrote, "So it begins" with a heart emoji.

In the picture, Disha can be seen sitting and relaxing in her bridal robe with a cup of tea while her beautician can be seen doing her eye make-up.

Now, while their fans were waiting for the recent pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, we got our hands on videos which are shared by the famous paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

In the videos, the duo can be seen posing for the shutterbugs and Rahul also sang ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song from the movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

Disha looked gorgeous in red kurta and white salwar combo, and could be seen wearing mehendi on both of her hands. Her friends could also be seen grooving to the music with Disha sat in the middle of the stage.

For the unversed, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have announced their wedding on Instagram followed by a video where they can be seen exchanging their engagement rings and making it official. Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.