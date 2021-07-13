हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar enjoys crazy bachelorette party with girl-gang, Rahul Vaidya calls her ‘My Bride’ - See pics

Television industry’s one of the cutest couple Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. Days ahead of her big fat Indian wedding, Disha enjoyed a bachelorette bash with her girl-gang on Monday evening. 

Disha Parmar enjoys crazy bachelorette party with girl-gang, Rahul Vaidya calls her 'My Bride' - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television industry’s one of the cutest couple Rahul Vaidya and ladylove Disha Parmar are all set to tie the knot on July 16. Days ahead of her big fat Indian wedding, Disha enjoyed a bachelorette bash with her girl-gang on Monday evening. 

She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account and wrote, “I love you girls! 
@ashnakhanna21
@vedikabhandari
@poojamuralia..”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

In the pictures, Disha and her friends could be seen enjoying to the fullest while posing for the camera. She even posed with the ‘Bride To Be’ decor peeping from behind.

While her fans were excited for her D-Day, it was Rahul’s comment which caught everyone’s attention.

He commented, “My Bride,” with heart emojis.

bride

Apart from Disha, her friend and actor Vedika Bhandari also shared a video where all of them were seen dancing on “Koi Mil Gaya” from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. 

Sharing a cute video, she wrote, “Koi mil gaya meri best friend ko @dishaparmar
Squad: @poojamuralia @ashnakhanna21
#thedishulwedding..”

 

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.

