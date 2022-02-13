Rakhi Sawant SPLITS with Ritesh Singh, says 'after Bigg Boss a lot happened', read her shocking post!

New Delhi: Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant has left fans in disbelief with her recent Instagram post as she announced that she and Ritesh Singh have decided to split and part ways.

Ritesh Singh had entered Bigg Boss 15 last year as Rakhi Sawant's husband. The duo took part in the show as a couple. Later, they were also seen together at Shamita Shetty's birthday a few weeks ago.

However, it seems the couple has decided to separate now.

Read Rakhi Sawant's full statement here:

She wrote, "Dear fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I'm really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made."

She added, " I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always."

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Singh were not officially married as the businessman still needed to divorce his first wife.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Rakhi's husband Ritesh opened up on his personal life and accepted that the controversial actress was not his legal wife as he's yet to get a divorce from his first wife Snigdha. He alleged that his first estranged wife is not willing to sign the papers.