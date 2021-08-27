Ram Gopal Varma opens up on his unrequited first love 'Satya', the woman who inspired him to write Rangeela

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is an avid social media user, who tweets on everything under the sun. Recently, he shared photos of a woman named Satya, introducing her as his first love which was one-sided.

RGV wrote: "My land mark film SATYA and Sridevi’s name in KSHANA KSHANAM were named after @PolavarapuSatya..Incidentally these pics are her today’s present photos she sent me from Miami Beach," Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on Thursday.

The woman in blue swim suit is SATYA ..She was my 1st ever Love in my college days at Siddhardha engineering college Vijayawada.. @polavarapusatya is currently in the US practising Maternal Fetal medicine specialist and OB Gyn pic.twitter.com/UjsnhEGhwY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 25, 2021

"Those days medical college and engineering college were in same compound for some logistical reasons and that’s where my one side love with @PolavarapuSatya happened ..I felt she dint care about me because of another rich handsome guy and that’s how I wrote Rangeela story."

The woman in question is Dr Satya Polavarapu, who stays in New York.

The filmmaker's much-acclaimed 1991 release Kshana Kshanam - a Telugu thriller featured the late legendary Sridevi, South superstar Venkatesh, Paresh Rawal, and Rami Reddy in lead roles.

RGV's Rangeela featured Urmila Matondkar, Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff. It was released in 1995. His other gem of a movie, Satya hit the screens in 1998 and Ram Gopal Varma received all the love for it.

It starred Urmila Matondkar, Manoj Bajpayee, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Shrivastava and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.