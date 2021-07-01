हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's viral Gucci photoshoot kickstarts hilarious meme fest on Twitter!

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's quirky new avatar has become fodder for meme enthusiasts on Twitter and netizens have flooded the microblogging website with memes. Check out the most hilarious ones.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s viral Gucci photoshoot kickstarts hilarious meme fest on Twitter!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ranveer Singh

New Delhi: On Wednesday (June 30), actor Ranveer Singh bid goodbye to the month of June with a killer Gucci clad photoshoot and gave tough competition to Hollywood hottie Jared Leto. The internet was smitten by his shimmery, jewellery-heavy, stylish look and wondered what inspired him to wear a sky blue tracksuit and a Gucci monogram trench coat. The quirky avatar quickly became fodder for meme enthusiasts on Twitter and netizens flooded the microblogging website with memes that will surely leave you in splits!

Many Tweeple joked that Ranveer Singh was a discount version of Jared Leto. Others compared the fancy outfit to how people would dress up on their first day of work after the lockdown. 

Check out some of the funniest memes inspired by Ranveer's Gucci outfit:

On the work front, Ranveer has Kabir Khan's '83, based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win of India in the pipeline, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Cirkus' in his kitty. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi' along with Ajay Devgn's special role. 

