Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for ogling at Vicky Kaushal's underwear in controversial ad!

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal's latest underwear commercial received a lot of flak from netizens for its 'cheapness'. 

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for ogling at Vicky Kaushal&#039;s underwear in controversial ad!
Pic courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Celebrities Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's latest ad has left Twitterati fuming since its release.

The duo recently featured in ad underwear ad for the brand Macho. While the ad was supposed to be a light-hearted clip, netizens have objected to the content of the controversial ad.

In the ad, we're shown Vicky Kaushal attending a yoga class taken by Rashmika Mandanna who is the instructor.

In the asana required, the yoga students need to raise their hands to the top. As Vicky Kaushal does this, his shirt lifts up slightly and this leads to Rashmika getting a peek of his Macho underwear strap.

This excites the actress and she begins counting slowly so he would have his hands in the air for a longer time. 

In the second scene, Rashmika asks Vicky to stretch and reach out to a yoga mat kept on a high shelf, leading to her getting a look at his underwear strap once again.

Watch the ad here:

 

Netizens were furious at the objectification of Vicky Kaushal in the ad and took to social media to express their views on it. 

While one user wrote, "Just saw a disgusting Ad of  #MachobySporto. #RashmikaMandanna ogling at #VickyKaushal 's underwear and slowing the count during Yoga Session, imagine the genders reversed", another said, "One of the cheapest ads I have seen in recent times...Actresses like @iamRashmika might be ruining it for gals out there... I don't think any gal will get so excited to see someone's macho..."

Take a look at their tweets:

 

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal dropped the trailer of his upcoming film 'Sardar Udham' on Thursday (September 30). It will release on Amazon Prime on October 16.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna's multi-lingual film Pushpa: The Rise's first look was released on September 29 which took the internet by storm. She will be starring against Allu Arjun in the film.

