Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for ogling at Vicky Kaushal's underwear in controversial ad!

New Delhi: Celebrities Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's latest ad has left Twitterati fuming since its release.

The duo recently featured in ad underwear ad for the brand Macho. While the ad was supposed to be a light-hearted clip, netizens have objected to the content of the controversial ad.

In the ad, we're shown Vicky Kaushal attending a yoga class taken by Rashmika Mandanna who is the instructor.

In the asana required, the yoga students need to raise their hands to the top. As Vicky Kaushal does this, his shirt lifts up slightly and this leads to Rashmika getting a peek of his Macho underwear strap.

This excites the actress and she begins counting slowly so he would have his hands in the air for a longer time.

In the second scene, Rashmika asks Vicky to stretch and reach out to a yoga mat kept on a high shelf, leading to her getting a look at his underwear strap once again.

Watch the ad here:

Netizens were furious at the objectification of Vicky Kaushal in the ad and took to social media to express their views on it.

While one user wrote, "Just saw a disgusting Ad of #MachobySporto. #RashmikaMandanna ogling at #VickyKaushal 's underwear and slowing the count during Yoga Session, imagine the genders reversed", another said, "One of the cheapest ads I have seen in recent times...Actresses like @iamRashmika might be ruining it for gals out there... I don't think any gal will get so excited to see someone's macho..."

Take a look at their tweets:

One of the cheapest ads I have seen in recent times... Actresses like @iamRashmika might be ruining it for gals out there... I don't think any gal will get so excited to see someone's macho... https://t.co/GcOVdb4lDu — Vivek Nair - The Thrifty Marketer (@vivektweetsso) September 25, 2021

#Amulmacho #Machosporto yeh toh bada toing nahi hai. Yeh toh bada #sexualharassment of men hai.

Highly condemnable and objectionable ad — Vaastav Veer (@VaastavVeer) September 27, 2021

https://t.co/hT7LJeop4H Just like the ad campaign that says "why should boys have all the fun" this ad promotes "why should only boys be the perverts" atleast those ads in india used to be creative now even that started to suck. — sagar (@YlnSagar) September 28, 2021

@iamRashmika

Dear Rush your recent advertisement in amul macho disappointed me, how can you do this ? You are national crush and this type of advertisement is not suitable for you, we can't imagine you in this type of sexual ad.

We always keep you in our heart by your cuteness. — Aniruddha Ghosh (@Anirudd54031459) September 30, 2021

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal dropped the trailer of his upcoming film 'Sardar Udham' on Thursday (September 30). It will release on Amazon Prime on October 16.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna's multi-lingual film Pushpa: The Rise's first look was released on September 29 which took the internet by storm. She will be starring against Allu Arjun in the film.