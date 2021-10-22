हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh accused of being biased against Hindu festivals, actor has epic reply!

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh faced flak for his recent tweet on Indian sweets ahead of Diwali. A netizen accused him of being biased against Hindu festivals.

Riteish Deshmukh accused of being biased against Hindu festivals, actor has epic reply!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Riteish Deshmukh known for his sense of humour had shared a funny post on sweets and the upcoming festival of Diwali on Twitter with his fans. The post was a take on how sweets may cost lesser to buy but losing them through weight loss will cost people much more!

For example, Riteish wrote the rate of Kaju Barfi as Rs 800/kg and the rate of weight loss as Rs 15,000/kg leaving netizens in splits. 

 

However, one of the netizens was unhappy with his tweet and asked him why he only mentioned Hindu festivals and not Eid, Christmas or New Year, accusing the actor of being biased against Hindu festivals.

The Twitter user wrote, "You people are enlightened only during Sanatani (Hindu) festivals only? Eid ya New Year ya Christmas par muh mein dahi jama lete ho!"

 

To this, the actor hilariously replied, "Sorry sir - I am Vegan. Do not eat curd."

Earlier, the actor had appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 13 along with his wife Genelia D'Souza

During the episode, Riteish had credited Big B for his marriage with Genelia, saying: "Had you not put the close-up that day, we might have not gotten married. Because of the close-up, she and I did our first film together. It`s all because of that one close-up you put up."

He was referring to their 2003 film, `Tujhe Meri Kasam`.

(With IANS inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Riteish DeshmukhRiteish Deshmukh trolledGenelia D'SouzaHindu festivalsDiwali
Next
Story

Time to boycott him: Aamir Khan's latest ad leaves Twitterati fuming, here's why!

Must Watch

PT9M35S

Search operation against terrorists in Srinagar