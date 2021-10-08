हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KBC 13

KBC 13: Riteish Deshmukh credits Amitabh Bachchan for his wedding with Genelia D'Souza! Know why

On Friday's episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', Bollywood's most romantic couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh will be joining Amitabh Bachchan on the quiz show.

KBC 13: Riteish Deshmukh credits Amitabh Bachchan for his wedding with Genelia D&#039;Souza! Know why
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza will be special guests in the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of the Amitabh Bachchan-helmed reality quiz show `Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13` on Friday, October 8, night. The actors will be seen sharing their industry experience and lesser-known facts about them in the conversation with Big B.

Genelia talks about her first advertisement, where she got the opportunity to share screen space with the living legend -- Amitabh Bachchan. They take a trip down memory lane and speak about the time when they shot together and Big B requested a close-up of Genelia and not of himself.

Riteish credits Big B for his marriage with Genelia, saying: "Had you not put the close-up that day, we might have not gotten married. Because of the close-up, she and I did our first film together. It`s all because of that one close-up you put up." He was referring to their 2003 film, `Tujhe Meri Kasam`.

 

Bachchan describes Riteish as being a "perfectionist" after revealing that he trained to become an architect.

The highlight of the show is when Riteish proposes to Genelia in true filmi style. He goes down on his knees to attract Genelia, repeating dialogues from Amitabh Bachchan`s iconic films.

 

Riteish gives a clever twist to Bachchan`s famous line from `Kaalia` (1981): "Hum jahan pe khade hote hain, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai (Where I stand, the queue starts from there)." To Genelia, Riteish says: "Mere liye jahan tum khadi ho jati ho, line wahin se shuru ho jati hai (For me, the queue starts from where you are)."

The 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode of 'KBC13' will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KBC 13Amitabh BachchanKaun Banega CrorepatiKBCRiteish DeshmukhGenelia D'Souza
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: After targeting Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra apologises - Watch

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Bollywood Breaking: Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan badly trapped in drugs case!