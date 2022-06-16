NewsBuzz
Salman Khan at IIFA 2022: The superstar also recalled how he had no work for six months after the smashing success of his first film as lead ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. He credited Ramesh Turani for giving him work.

Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan is seldom seen getting moist-eyed at any event or show. However, it did happen at the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards 2022 stage where Bhaijaan was one of the main hosts. A throwback video is now doing the rounds where Salman Khan can be seen getting emotional, talking about his struggle days. 

Salman Khan thanked Boney Kapoor at IIFA 2022

He took a few names including veteran producer Boney Kapoor and Suniel Shetty. Salman Khan said on stage, "Boney ji has helped me throughout my life. When my career hit a rough patch, Boney Kapoor gave me a film called Wanted. After that, he gave another film No Entry which marked the comeback of Anil Kapoor. Boney ji has helped me a lot, for which I will always be thankful."

Suniel Shetty gifted his clothes to Salman Khan

At the same event, he said, "When I didn’t have any money, actor Suniel Shetty had a shop called Mischief and I was eyeing a pair of stone wash jeans, boots, and a purse. I knew I couldn’t afford it because I didn’t have money. But Anna saw my eyes and decided to gift me what I yearned."

 

 

 

