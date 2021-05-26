Salman Khan slaps defamation notice against Kamaal Rashid Khan for 'Radhe' review, KRK requests Salim Khan to not proceed with case

New Delhi: Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK, who is known for this controversial yet popular movie reviews on YouTube has found himself in trouble. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has filed a defamation complaint in a Mumbai court against KRK over the latter's review of his just-released Hindi film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'.

KRK shared a picture of the legal notice along with a series of tweets, justifying his job. He wrote:

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case.

Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai. I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga! Thank you for the case. pic.twitter.com/iwYis64rLd — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2021

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today

I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

KRK even requested Salman's father and veteran writer Salim Khan to ask his son to not proceed with the case.

Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021

As per the notice, Salman Khan's legal team will be mentioning the matter for an urgent hearing before an additional sessions judge of the city civil court on Thursday.

This is not the first time that KRK has courted controversy. On several occasions, he has been in the news for calling out on various celebs.