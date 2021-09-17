Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree defies age in latest pool pics, rocks black monokini at 52!

New Delhi: Salman Khan's co-star from superhit film Maine Pyar Kiya, actress Bhagyashree might have taken a hiatus from movies after her marriage but she is now back and how! The stunner at 52 has defied age and looks as gorgeous as ever. An avid social media user, Bhagyashree has a close bunch of friends with whom she loves to unwind.

Her social media presence is strong with 894k followers regularly checking out her posts. The star recently went on a vacay with her BFFs including actres Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir and the ladies had a gala time. Check out their photos which have gone viral on the internet:

Rocking a black monokini, Bhagyashree is looking ravishing while Sheeba also stuns in a white crochet kaftan overall.

Bhagyashree made her stunning debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' in 1989. The actress became an overnight star and featured in a few films. She got married to Himalay Dassani in 1990. Together they have two children - actor son Abhimanyu Dassani and a daughter.

On the work front, Bhagyashree was seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivii. Next she has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radheshyam in the pipeline.