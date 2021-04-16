हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree and husband Himalay Dassani's recreate Sridevi-Rishi Kapoor's Chandni vibe, dance to Tere Mere Honton Pe song - Watch

Late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema - Sridevi and late iconic legend - Rishi Kapoor's blockbuster hit 'Chandni' (1989) was a huge milestone at its time of release. Years later, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree decided to recreate one of its hit songs with husband Himalay Dassani. 

Bhagyashree and husband Himalay Dassani&#039;s recreate Sridevi-Rishi Kapoor&#039;s Chandni vibe, dance to Tere Mere Honton Pe song - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema - Sridevi and late iconic legend - Rishi Kapoor's blockbuster hit 'Chandni' (1989) was a huge milestone at its time of release. Years later, 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree decided to recreate one of its hit songs with husband Himalay Dassani. 

In one of her recent posts, Bhagyashree along with her hubby Himalay can be seen dancing to Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor's 'Tere Mere Honton Pe' song from Chandni. She captioned the post as: #thursdaythrowback Since it was soooo beautiful, we had to recreate one of fav songs from Yashji's film, "Chandani" with 2 of my fav artists, #Sridevi & #Rishikapoor (miss them)

Harassed my poor husband till he agreed to do this with me... Jab tak yeh zindagi jee sakte hein tab tak har pal ka lutff uthao... kya pata kal ho na ho...
#kashmir #traveldiaries #wintervibes #filmi #filmsong #recreate #romance #romanticsongs

Bhagyashree made her stunning debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' which coincidentally released in the same year Chandni hit the screens - 1989. The actress became an overnight star and featured in a few films. The actress got married to Himalay Dassani in 1990. Together they have two children - actor son Abhimanyu Dassani and a daughter. 

On the work front, Bhagyashree will be seen in Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radheshyam. 

 

