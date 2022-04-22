हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan refuses to pose after getting PUSHED by paparazzi: Watch viral video

Sara Ali Khan politely refused to pose for pictures after a shutterbug accidentally pushed her while trying to click her photos.

Sara Ali Khan refuses to pose after getting PUSHED by paparazzi: Watch viral video
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sara Ali Khan got upset with paparazzi on Thursday (April 21) after she was pushed by one of the shutterbugs while she was walking towards her car. In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the actress was seen dressed in a yellow indo-western co-ords and was walking towards her car. 

While she was heading towards her car, a pap who was trying to capture a video/picture of the actress accidentally pushed her. Sara didn't lash out at the shutterbug, however, when paps asked her to pose for pictures, she refused and stated that she was being pushed by paps. She said, "'phir aap log dhaka marte ho" and then sat in her car.

Watch the video here:

 

Netizens were impressed by her cool and composed reaction despite being pushed by a pap.

While one user wrote, "She’s so sweet honestly…she got pushed but still politely refused", another said, "he's such a sweetheart. The way she reacted so politely despite being pushed by that pap."

On the work front, riding high on the success of her last release Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ featuring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in an interesting project titled ‘Gaslight’, also starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey.

Besides Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal.

